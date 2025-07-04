David Ortiz Rips Rafael Devers, Talks Red Sox's Next Move
It's been a few weeks since the Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants and the dust has settled by now, for sure.
Boston moved on and has started to get some of the pieces from the deal to the big leagues. Jordan Hicks recently returned from the Injured List and Kyle Harrison is in Triple-A working his way up as well.
Devers is in San Francisco and has struggled offensively since the deal sent him out of Boston.
It's been an interesting few weeks but there still are opinions popping up seemingly each day about the deal. That's not shocking. It was one of the most surprising mid-season trades in recent memory. Red Sox legend David Ortiz recently weighed in with another subtle-shot at Devers as he noted that Boston has plenty of money now to invest in someone that agrees with what the Red Sox have going on in an interview with Forbes' DJ Siddiqi.
"No, there's some situations at some point that players and teams have to move on because they don't agree on a situation," Ortiz said about the deal. "And I guess that's what it was. The team asked him to play multiple positions and I guess he didn't want to...
"Wishing him all the best over there in San Francisco, continuing to be successful and now we have over $300 million where we can go and get someone that can agree with what we have going on over here."
Ortiz has been outspoken about the deal since it shocked the baseball world.
