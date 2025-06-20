David Ortiz Takes Shot At Rafael Devers After Red Sox Split
Over the last week, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has made his thoughts on the team's trade of Rafael Devers clear.
Ortiz has had a lot to say about the deal. Here's a snippet of some of what Ortiz has said to this point, as shared by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"I played for the Red Sox a long time," Ortiz said. "You think everything with me and the Red Sox was roses and flowers? I went through some tough times also. But I was mature enough to understand and keep things internal. Even in the best families, between the best brothers, s—- happens. You need to have to the maturity to resolve the problems and move on...
"I think it would be easier, if they pay you that kind of money, to go, ‘(Explicit) it, let’s do it.’ But players’ egos play a big role sometimes. I’ve seen it with so many players. Sammy Sosa. A-Rod, my friend. Manny Ramirez, you name it. And guess what? At the end of the day . . . you know you did wrong. Once you mature, you understand."
Ortiz has spoken out about the deal a few times and turned to Instagram on Friday afternoon to take a not-so-subtle shot at the former Boston slugger. He shared a photo of himself next to his famous No. 34 at Fenway Park with the caption:
"The thing is that to have some like this in Boston you have to just not be a hitter," Ortiz said. "You have to be (an) all the way around player...Go Sox."
He also said:
"Best organization in baseball."
Ortiz certainly isn't being shy with his feelings about the move and all of the drama that led to it.
