Demotion Opening Door For Red Sox Phenom Promotion
The Boston Red Sox made a very interesting decision for the team's series opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.
Over the last few days, reports have surfaced that the two guys most likely to get the start on Monday night with Walker Buehler demoted to the bullpen were Kyle Harrison and Richard Fitts. While this is the case, neither are actually getting the start. As of writing, Brennan Bernardino is expected to start as the opener against Baltimore. Fitts could play a bulk role behind him, per the Boston Globe's Tim Healey.
"Brennan Bernardino will start for the Red Sox against the Orioles on Monday, the team announced," Healey said. "That sets up Richard Fitts to be the bulk guy behind the opener."
With the Red Sox not rolling with either Fitts or Harrison as the starter, that immediately raises the question about who will get the spot in the rotation.
Will the Red Sox call up one of the most intriguing prospects in the farm system?
Fitts and Harrison surely will be talked about a lot, but No. 2 prospect Payton Tolle now is also emerging as a potential fit. Plus, it doesn't hurt that Red Sox senior director of player development Brian Abraham talked about the team being confident in Tolle, per MLB.com's Ian Browne.
“That’s not something he or we are focused on in his development,” Abraham said per Browne. “What’s most important is that he stays present, works hard between outings, and remains focused on his pitching goals every time he steps on the mound.
“That said, we have no doubt that when the time comes for him to help our Major League club, he will be fully prepared.”
Tolle has had a meteoric rise this season and is with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. He last pitched on Aug. 22nd. That would set his next start up for the 27th or 28th. Could that be in Boston on the next rotation in the spot that would've been filled by Buehler?
