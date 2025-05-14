Depressing Stat For Red Sox Points To Fatal Flaw; How Can Alex Cora Adjust?
The Boston Red Sox’s offense has a fatal flaw.
While Boston’s offense is No. 8 in Major League Baseball in OPS and No. 6 in RBI, Red Sox batters tend to whiff with runners in scoring position. Actually, they do so more than any other lineup in Major League Baseball.
On Tuesday night, following a devastating walk-off loss to the Detroit Tigers, NESN’s Tom Caron pointed out this flaw.
“Red Sox struck out 7 times with runners in scoring position tonight,” Caron wrote.
“They have struck out 122 times with RISP this season, 12 more than any other MLB team.”
Boston has a world of talent in its lineup, but it hasn’t yet figured out how to capitalize with RISP, and that’s one reason why the team has underachieved so far this season with a 22-22 record entering Wednesday.
Boston’s .239 batting average with RISP ranks No. 19 in MLB.
Surprisingly, the Red Sox are tied for sixth in total hits with RISP (100), but their high rate of strikeouts in these situations shows that Alex Cora needs to do a better job of stressing a contact-oriented approach with men on base.
The Red Sox will look to avoid a series sweep on Wednesday night at the hands of the Tigers. Unfortunately for Boston, Tarik Skubal will be on the mound for Detroit.
Perhaps Fenway Park will get the Red Sox’s offense humming again. Boston begins a 10-game homestand on Friday, during which it’ll face off against the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and Baltimore Orioles.
