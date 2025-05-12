Phillies Linked To Red Sox Versatile Outfielder Amid Boston's 'Logjam'
The Philadelphia Phillies might be calling the Boston Red Sox soon about an intriguing trade.
Last week, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller discussed why the Red Sox can reasonably be expected to cut ties with one of their outfielders before the July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
“Boston has an enviable logjam on its hands: too many outfielders worthy of everyday playing time,” Miller wrote.
“Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela are the regulars for now. Rob Refsnyder is hitting incredibly well yet again as the primary LF/RF reserve. There's been talk of re-converting Masataka Yoshida to an outfielder when his rehab assignment begins, seeing as how Rafael Devers is the primary DH now. And Roman Anthony is waiting in the wings, hitting well in Worcester as arguably the top prospect in all of baseball.”
“Could they move Rafaela … ?”
“The Phillies, (New York) Mets and (Detroit) Tigers should all at least kick the tires on a possible trade for Rafaela.”
Rafaela could be a great fit for the Phillies.
While Philadelphia’s lineup is formidable, its outfield has shown inconsistency, with players like Nick Castellanos and Brandon Marsh struggling at times. Rafaela’s Gold Glove-caliber defense in center field and developing offensive game could provide balance and long-term upside for Philly. His cost-controlled contract is also enticing.
That’s also why prying Rafaela from Boston won’t be easy. The Red Sox value his versatility and athleticism, and their outfield surplus might not force a trade unless the return is substantial. Philadelphia would likely offer a package centered around pitching prospects or a major league-ready arm.
With the Mets and Tigers also possibly in the mix for Rafaela, the Phillies may need to act swiftly if they are serious about dealing for the 24-year-old.
