Did Red Sox's Alex Cora Hint At Leader In Roster Battle?
With Opening Day under two weeks away, we are going to see the Boston Red Sox start to make decisions.
Boston has been hard at work preparing for the 2025 season. The Red Sox have played 20 games so far in Spring Training -- not including Monday's contests against the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves. Boston is 12-8 so far in Spring Training. The wins and losses don't really matter in Spring Training, but the Red Sox have had an opportunity to get a serious look at some of the team's to prospects.
With Opening Day coming, we should soon know who will be playing third base and second base for the club on March 27th against the Texas Rangers. For third base, it will either be Rafael Devers or Alex Bregman. For second base, it seems like it will either be Bregman, Kristian Campbell, Vaughn Grissom, or David Hamilton.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora talked about second base and it made it sound like it currently could be Hamilton's job to lose, as shared by the Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams.
"In Campbell’s case, Cora has noted that he needs to improve his ball security, with turning double plays also being a key focus," McWilliams shared. "Based on Cora’s tone, it appears David Hamilton is on track to be the Opening Day second baseman.
“The structure of the roster is important,” said Cora. “One thing for sure, Hammy has played well at short, at second, the at-bats are really good. And, obviously, what he could do on the base path [is huge]. But the running part [Friday] was huge. He bunted. Stole second. Then Rafaela got a base hit and then he stole second. So that matters, especially with the brand of baseball we want to play.”
Nothing is set in stone yet. For example, the Red Sox were scheduled to have two games on Monday and kept Campbell at second base with all of the other expected starters while Hamilton was on the road with Grissom and a lineup full of mainly minor leaguers or guys fighting for roster spots.
We should find out more in the very near future.
