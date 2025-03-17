Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Starter May Not Be Any Of Three Expected Options

The Red Sox have some decisions to make before Opening Day...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 20, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

Opening Day is under two weeks away and there is still a pretty big question that needs to be answered for the Boston Red Sox.

Who will be playing second base?

After the Red Sox Alex Bregman, it initially seemed like he would be the team's starting second baseman. Bregman won a Gold Glove at third base last year, but there were reports and speculation that he could move to second base while keeping Rafael Devers at third base. There has been a lot of drama about the third base position but it seems like Bregman could be at the spot on Opening Day.

Part of the reason for all of the drama was that there was chatter that Kristian Campbell could force the team's hand and earn a spot on the big league roster at second base. He hasn't had the spring he hoped for, though, and is slashing .152/.263/.182 in 14 games played.

Boston acquired Vaughn Grissom last year in the Chris Sale trade to play second base so he is another guy who has been talked about a lot, but he also isn't having the spring he hoped for. Grissom currently is slashing .188/.278/.250 in 12 games, although he has started to turn it around of late.

Bregman, Campbell, and Grissom all seemed like the most likely options to start for the Red Sox at second base on Opening Day, but MassLive.com's Sean McAdam shared that David Hamilton may be the "leader" for the position right now.

"David Hamilton would seem to the leader for second base," McAdam said. "And if Kristian Campbell isn’t going to be the starter at second, he’s not going to be kept around in a utility role. Presumably, that backup infield spot will be between Nick Sogard and Vaughn Grissom."

Hamilton is slashing .250/.362/.475 with two home runs, six RBIs, three doubles, and five stolen bases in 16 games played. He didn't get as much buzz as any of the three other guys heading into camp but he's certainly showed a lot in Spring Training so far.

More MLB: Red Sox $90 Million Trade 'Isn't Impossible' With Decisions Coming

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News