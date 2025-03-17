Red Sox Starter May Not Be Any Of Three Expected Options
Opening Day is under two weeks away and there is still a pretty big question that needs to be answered for the Boston Red Sox.
Who will be playing second base?
After the Red Sox Alex Bregman, it initially seemed like he would be the team's starting second baseman. Bregman won a Gold Glove at third base last year, but there were reports and speculation that he could move to second base while keeping Rafael Devers at third base. There has been a lot of drama about the third base position but it seems like Bregman could be at the spot on Opening Day.
Part of the reason for all of the drama was that there was chatter that Kristian Campbell could force the team's hand and earn a spot on the big league roster at second base. He hasn't had the spring he hoped for, though, and is slashing .152/.263/.182 in 14 games played.
Boston acquired Vaughn Grissom last year in the Chris Sale trade to play second base so he is another guy who has been talked about a lot, but he also isn't having the spring he hoped for. Grissom currently is slashing .188/.278/.250 in 12 games, although he has started to turn it around of late.
Bregman, Campbell, and Grissom all seemed like the most likely options to start for the Red Sox at second base on Opening Day, but MassLive.com's Sean McAdam shared that David Hamilton may be the "leader" for the position right now.
"David Hamilton would seem to the leader for second base," McAdam said. "And if Kristian Campbell isn’t going to be the starter at second, he’s not going to be kept around in a utility role. Presumably, that backup infield spot will be between Nick Sogard and Vaughn Grissom."
Hamilton is slashing .250/.362/.475 with two home runs, six RBIs, three doubles, and five stolen bases in 16 games played. He didn't get as much buzz as any of the three other guys heading into camp but he's certainly showed a lot in Spring Training so far.
