Do Red Sox Play Today? How To Watch 2025 ‘Big 3’ Spring Training Debut
It’s been a long few months without baseball, but it finally returns with the Boston Red Sox on Friday.
Boston will kick off its Spring Training action on Friday afternoon against the Northeastern University Huskies with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
You can check out the action on television on NESN and streaming on NESN 360.
The biggest thing to watch out for on Friday surely will be Boston’s “Big 3.” Initially, Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kristian Campbell were scheduled to be in the lineup for Friday’s Spring Training opener. While this is the case, Anthony has since been scratched from the lineup. It will be interesting to see why this is the case.
All three likely will see some time in the big leagues in 2025. Campbell is the most likely of the three to make the team’s Opening Day roster. There’s been a lot of chatter about that idea recently with the addition of Alex Bregman. Where will Bregman play in 2025? There's been some chatter about either third base or second base. This decision will likely impact Campbell.
Mayer and Anthony are both knocking on the big league door as well. It's certainly going to be an exciting season.
This is going to be a story to follow all throughout the offseason. Their performance in the Spring Training games likely will play a big role in the team’s ultimate decision for Opening Day roster spots.
