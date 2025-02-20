Ex-Rangers Lefty Could Be Final Piece Of Puzzle For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have a chance to do something special in 2025.
Boston has plenty of firepower and has continued to add recently with Alex Bregman and Adam Ottavino. It seems like the team could be interested in another move, though. Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared that reliever Zach Penrod is dealing with an injury and that the team is looking for a left-handed reliever, as shared by MLB.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Penrod has a sore elbow and is getting an MRI." Cotillo said. "There’s some concern. Cora just said he expects the Red Sox to add lefty bullpen help soon."
Boston made a great move quickly by signing former All-Star Matt Moore to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training. While this is the case, they should keep looking.
One guy who is still out there in free agency and would be a good fit is veteran reliever Andrew Chafin. The 34-year-old lefty has a 3.42 ERA across 11 big league seasons. He spent the 2024 season with the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers. He finished the season with a 3.51 ERA overall across appearances.
If the Red Sox want to add a lefty in the bullpen before Opening Day, there may not be a better options available on the open market than Chafin right now. Spring Training is here and Chafin is available. Because of this, the Red Sox likely wouldn't have to pay too much for him.
Boston clearly has shown that it is going for it in 2025. The Red Sox look like one of the best teams in the American League. Adding Chafin could help.
