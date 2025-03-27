Do Red Sox Play Today? How To Watch Boston Opening Day
After a long few months, the Boston Red Sox finally return to action on Thursday.
Boston will take on the Texas Rangers on Thursday to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season. The Red Sox will begin arguably the most exciting season for the club in years with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field.
If you want to check out the action, you can check it out on the the New England Sports Network on television. Steaming-wise, the game can be found on NESN 360, Fubo, or MLB.TV based on your location.
Garrett Crochet will take the mound for the Red Sox while old friend Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound for the Rangers.
Thursday’s contest will be Red Sox Nation’s first look at Kristian Campbell in a regular season game for Boston along with Alex Bregman, Crochet, and if all goes well in the contest maybe even closer Aroldis Chapman.
It’s been a long few months but now the real action begins. Boston finished the 2024 season with an 81-81 record. The 2025 season should be much better. Hopefully, the Red Sox could even get back to the top of the American League East standings.
Last year, the Rangers had a somewhat surprising year finishing the season with a 78-84 record. The Rangers won the World Series the year prior, but injuries decimated the team from the jump in 2024. They seem healthier and should be much better this year.
