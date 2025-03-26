Red Sox's Alex Cora Makes Game-Changing Rafael Devers Announcement
The Boston Red Sox are obviously going to look different in 2025.
Boston added Alex Bregman and there has been chatter for weeks about the possibility of Rafael Devers being the team's full-time designated hitter. All of the signs have been pointing in that direction for weeks, but manager Alex Cora finally made the official announcement on Wednesday on WEEI, as shared by Ken Laird of WEEI.
"Alex (Bregman) is going to play third, Raffy's going to DH. We all are in the winning business. He understands that," Cora said. "Every DH was a position player until they became a DH, take a look at JD (Martinez). Raffy is going to DH and hit 2nd against righties and lefties. I expect a big season from him."
This is a decision that has seemed obvious for weeks the team hadn't made the official announcement. Now, they have. This is for the best at this time. Kristian Campbell will be the team's second baseman at least to open the year, Bregman will be at third base, and Devers at DH. This will lead to a monster lineup for Boston.
The Red Sox have some very high expectations heading into the 2025 Major League Baseball season. The fact that Bregman and Campbell both will be with the team are big reason why. It certainly seems like it was a tough call by the team, but it seems like the right one. Having all three of these guys in the lineup is a complete game-changer.
