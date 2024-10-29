Dodgers $3.8 Million Postseason Star Could Be Perfect Fit For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will be looking to add to the starting rotation this winter and there will be plenty of options out there.
The most talked about options for Boston have been superstars like Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell, or Max Fried. Any of the three would be fantastic pickups. The Red Sox have money to spend and could afford any of them, but there will be plenty of competition.
If the Red Sox want to go in a different direction, they should be watching the Los Angeles Dodgers right now. Los Angeles is just one win away from winning the World Series. The Dodgers have plenty of talent but have been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Despite the injuries, they have stayed afloat and seem like they are going to be rewarded.
Players have stepped up this postseason, including two-time All-Star Walker Buehler. He struggled in the regular season with a 5.38 ERA across 16 starts after missing the 2023 season. Buehler has turned things around lately when the team has needed him the most.
The Dodgers faced off against the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series, and Buehler made a start and didn't allow a run across four innings of work. He got the ball in Game 3 of the World Series and had arguably his most impressive start of the season. He didn't allow a run across five innings of work while allowing just two hits.
Buehler will be a free agent this winter and is projected to get a one-year, $3.8 million deal by Spotrac. That price tag likely will rise due to his playoff success, but he will be much cheaper than some of the other stars who will be available.
Injuries have plagued him, but he is just 30 years old and should be able to bounce back fully in 2025. If the Red Sox want to add to the rotation, they should give Buehler a look.
