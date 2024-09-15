Dodgers Are Threat To Sign Red Sox $32 Million Star, Per Insider
When free agency kicks off, some members of the Boston Red Sox could end up going in a different direction.
Boston has a bright future but hasn't been able to truly contend over the last few years. The Red Sox hopefully will be looking for ways to change that fact this winter, but there also could be a roster crunch.
The most interesting player to keep an eye on over the next few months is star closer Kenley Jansen. He has shined with Boston and has a 3.48 ERA in 51 appearances so far this season. He was an All-Star last year and will be a hot commodity on the open market.
There's a chance he returns to Boston, but there will be plenty of competition as well. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo even mentioned the Los Angeles Dodgers as a threat to sign him.
"Big-market teams will loom as threats to sign Jansen once again," Cotillo said. "The (New York Yankees) are a strong match and Jansen has made it clear he’d love to be back with the Dodgers at some point in his career. The Red Sox can’t be counted out, either, with question marks at the end of their bullpen. (Manager Alex Cora) has said repeatedly this season that the value of having a set closer like Jansen is a luxury he wants to continue having in the future. A reunion can’t be ruled out between the sides and it’s a possibility Jansen would entertain."
Jansen has been everything the Red Sox could've hoped for but will he stick around with the team for much longer?
