Yankees Are Threat To Sign Red Sox Star This Winter, Per Insider
Will one Boston Red Sox star land with the team's biggest rival this upcoming winter?
Boston certainly will have a tough decision to make this winter. The Red Sox will enter the offseason with plenty of money to spend and one of their top pitchers expected to enter free agency. Star closer Kenley Jansen has been everything the Red Sox could've hoped for over the last two seasons but he will be a free agent this winter and it's unclear if he will be back.
The more likely option is that Jansen likely will leave Boston and MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo suggested the New York Yankees could be a threat to sign him.
"The Red Sox will play their final game at Yankee Stadium this season Sunday afternoon," Cotillo said. "When they return to the Bronx on June 6, could closer Kenley Jansen be on the other side?
"It’s a possibility. According to major league sources, the Yankees made a serious run at Jansen before he signed a two-year, $32 million contract with Boston in Dec. 2022. With mercurial All-Star Clay Holmes heading for free agency after the season, it’s more than likely the Yankees look to add a big-time piece at the back end of their relief corps. And Jansen, at nearly 37 years old, just wants to win wherever he goes next."
If Jansen were to sign with the Yankees this winter, that certainly would be disappointing. Boston will have Liam Hendriks in the mix next year so it might not want to invest heavily in Jansen. The Red Sox certainly will have to keep an eye on the Yankees.
