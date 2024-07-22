Dodgers Shockingly DFA Ex-Red Sox Frontline Starter, Boston Should Jump On Opportunity
The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have seen a handful of stars suit up for both teams in recent years, and one starting pitcher was just designated for assignment from the Dodgers; Could he find himself back in Boston?
The Red Sox just fell out of an American League Wild Card spot, but are still very much in the hunt to compete in October. Starting pitching help is at the top of their needs for a postseason run, and Los Angeles reportedly just DFA'd someone who could be a legitimate option.
"Sources: James Paxton is being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers." FanSided's Robert Murray reported on Monday afternoon.
Paxton has a 4.43 ERA with a 64-to-48 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .246 batting average against and a 1.46 WHIP in 89 1/3 innings pitched across 18 games this season.
The Red Sox have been searching for a starter all season long, and the 35-year-old would fit the mold for what the club is looking for.
Boston would likely need to act fast to bring the hurler back to Beantown, as he may be a hot commodity across the league -- many teams are trying to bolster their rotation.
The Red Sox were expected to give up meaningful prospect capital to acquire a back-end starter but have the ability to either claim Paxton outright or swing a buy-low trade in the coming days to ensure the southpaw returns to Boston.
While it's still important that Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow makes more impactful additions at the deadline, this move could notably improve the team's pitching depth for little cost -- creating an opportunity to make a pair of upgrades for the pitching staff instead of a lone move.
The Red Sox absolutely should be interested in claiming a rotation-stabilizing hurler such as Paxton just days before the deadline.
