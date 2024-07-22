Red Sox Called Possible Landing Spot For All-Star Spark Plug On Trade Block
The Boston Red Sox aren't too far away from being considered among the top contenders in the American League.
Despite a laundry list of injuries, the Red Sox have proven that they are a team that can compete for a playoff spot and is right in the middle of the American League Wild Card race. Boston is missing two of its expected starting pitchers, three of its four projected starting infielders, and a handful of other players right now.
Despite the injury bug, Boston has been great and could get even better soon. The trade deadline is on July 30th and the Red Sox are expected to add. Boston even was called a "potential landing spot" for Miami Marlins All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. by The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Tim Britton.
"The Marlins appear poised for a deeper rebuild, and Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s positional versatility -- he can help a team at second base or in center field -- should make him an appealing target," Gleeman and Britton said. "The 26-year-old hasn't backed up his breakout 2022 season in either of the last two years, loitering around the league average as a hitter. Chisholm's OPS this season is almost 100 points better away from Miami. Potential landing spots: Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, (and) Seattle Mariners."
Chisholm has been great this season and is on pace to possibly surpass his 2022 performance. So far this season he has 13 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases in 96 games played. He could be an intriguing option to take over the Red Sox's second base spot although a move shouldn't be considered likely because Vaughn Grissom should be back soon.
It would be nice to bring Chisholm to town, but shouldn't be considered likely.
