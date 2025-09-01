Aroldis Chapman Nearing Seemingly-Untouchable Red Sox History
The Boston Red Sox are seeing one of the best overall seasons from a reliever in organization history right now in Aroldis Chapman.
Chapman took the mound for Boston on Monday afternoon for his 59th outing of the season. Chapman recorded his 28th save in the process while continuing his hitless streak. Chapman pitched a clean ninth inning for Boston and struck out one batter and didn't allow a base hit or walk. He lowered his ERA to 1.00 on the season through 59 appearances.
The Red Sox have 23 games left in the regular season and Chapman has a chance at Boston history. Right now, Jonathan Papelbon has the record for best single-season ERA for a Boston closer with a minimum of 50 innings pitched at 0.92. Papelbon also had an ERA+ of 517 that season back in 2006.
Chapman is in that territory right now with his ERA down to 1.00. Chapman's ERA+ is at 409 right now as well. With 23 games left, there's a chance that Chapman could approach Papelbon.
The Red Sox closer is approaching history
"If Aroldis Chapman (1.00 ERA) throws 5.0 more innings without giving up a run, he’ll have the lowest season ERA of any relief pitcher in Red Sox history," Jordan Moore of DraftKings said. "Jonathan Papelbon currently holds the record with 0.92 ERA in 2006. He’s gone 46 straight batters without giving up a hit."
The Red Sox inked Chapman to a one-year deal before the 2025 season started. Chapman has been so good that Boston already has given him an extension for the 2026 season with an option for 2027. What Chapman is doing is special and to make matters even more surprising, he's 37 years old. Somehow, he's having the best season of his career in year No. 16.
If this trend continues over the next few weeks, he coudl etch his name in the Boston record books forever. Papelbon recorded the 0.92 ERA way back in 2006. It's been 19 years since then and Chapman is approaching that territory now.
