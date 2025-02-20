MLB Writer Floats Surprising Red Sox-Cardinals Blockbuster Idea
The Boston Red Sox have had a big week.
Boston has kicked of Spring Training and has a new superstar in town in Alex Bregman. The former Houston Astros star signed a three-year, $120 million with Boston. The Red Sox needed to add a right-handed slugger and did so with the best available free agent.
But, where will he play on defense? This has been a topic of conversation over the last few days. Rafael Devers made it know he doesn’t want to move from third base. This isn’t shocking and shouldn’t be a big story. It has blown up over the last few days, though.
First baseman Triston Casas weighed in and said Devers should be at third base and Alex Bregman at second base. Some loved Casas’ comments and some others did not. It shouldn’t be too big of a story, but there isn’t too much going on in the league right now so it has been.
In the aftermath, FanSided’s Zach Pressnell floated a hypothetical trade that would flip Casas in a deal for Ryan Helsley and Erick Fedde.
"Red Sox receive: RHP Ryan Helsley (and) RHP Erick Fedde and Cardinals receive: 1B Triston Casas RHP Richard Fitts," Pressnell said. "Helsley led the league in saves last season despite playing on a struggling Cardinals team. He's one of the best relievers in baseball and is entering the final year of his contract. St. Louis will likely look to trade him at some point this season, but now seems like a fine time, especially if they can land Casas as a return.
"The flamethrower would be the perfect replacement for Kenley Jansen in Boston, and Fedde would join the Red Sox rotation as another veteran starter. Boston is struggling with a few injuries right now and could use some added depth. Trading Casas has been mentioned all offseason for the Red Sox, but a deal hasn't come to fruition yet."
This would be pretty shocking at this point. It doesn’t seem likely that Casas is going to get moved before Opening Day.
