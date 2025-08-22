Ex-Red Sox 9-Time All-Star Signs With AL Rival For Playoff Push
Earlier this season, it looked as though former Boston Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel might have reached the end of the road.
As recently as last year, Kimbrel was on the All-Star team for the ninth time in his career. But after a steep second-half drop-off with the Baltimore Orioles, he could only secure a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves, the team he won Rookie of the Year for in 2011.
The Braves unceremoniously designated Kimbrel for assignment after one major league appearance, and he'd spent the last two months toiling away for the Texas Rangers' Triple-A team. But just before rosters were set to rock in place for the playoff run, the veteran landed a new deal with a top American League playoff contender.
Craig Kimbrel reportedly agrees to major league deal with Astros
According to multiple reports, including ESPN's Jeff Passan, Kimbrel has agreed to a major league deal with the Houston Astros, the first-place team in the American League West. At the time of publication, the deal has yet to appear on the official Major League Baseball transactions log.
The Astros lost closer Josh Hader to a shoulder injury that might cost him his season. Bryan Abreu, the fireballing righty, should be a solid backup plan in the ninth inning, but Kimbrel gives them added depth, and his big-game experience is a bonus.
With the Red Sox, Kimbrel faced the Astros twice in the playoffs (2017 and 2018), and nearly gave fans heart attacks on more than a few occasions. Memorably, he loaded the bases and put the tying run in scoring position in a heart-stopping Game 4 of the 2018 ALCS , when current Red Sox third baseman lined out to end the game on a sensational diving grab by left fielder Andrew Benintendi.
In 42 minor league appearances this year, Kimbrel has a 3.00 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 39 innings. The Red Sox are done facing Houston for the rest of the regular season, but there are a number of scenarios in which the two teams could face each other in the first round of the playoffs.
