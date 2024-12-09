Ex-Red Sox All-Star Estimated To Land $43 Million Deal Linked To Mets
One former member of the Boston Red Sox is available on the open market and surely will find a new home in the not-so-distant future.
Former Red Sox All-Star Nathan Eovaldi unsurprisingly has shoved across the last two seasons as a member of the Texas Rangers. He was an All-Star in 2023 with a 3.63 ERA and helped lead Texas to the World Series. Eovaldi shined once again in 2024 and had a 3.80 ERA across 29 starts.
He entered free agency and is projected to land a two-year, $43 million deal by Spotrac. Any contender looking for another big-game starter could use him and The Athletic's Jim Bowden said that he has been linked to the high-spending New York Mets.
"Nathan Eovaldi, (Right-Handed Pitcher) (2.3) — Eovaldi went 12-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 1.107 WHIP over 29 starts last season for the Rangers," Bowden said. "He’s a proven postseason winner with a 9-3 career record and a 3.05 ERA over 17 appearances (12 starts). The Mets, (Toronto Blue Jays), Rangers, and (Baltimore Orioles) have been linked to Eovaldi, who will turn 35 in February."
New York already has gotten one blockbuster deal done by signing Juan Soto to a reported $765 million deal over 15 years. The Mets clearly are going all-in. Why not take a chance on a player with as much playoff success as Eovaldi? A move almost makes too much sense for the Mets.
