Red Sox Made Franchise-Record Offer For Mets' Juan Soto, Per Insiders
The Juan Soto sweepstakes officially is over and unfortunately the Boston Red Sox didn't come out on top.
The New York Mets swooped in and got a mega deal done with him worth a reported $765 million over 15 years with escalators to increase the value to roughly $800 million when it is all said and done.
Boston didn't pull off the franchise-altering move, but it did certainly try. The Red Sox reportedly offered Soto a deal of around $700 million across 15 years, according to both MassLive.com's Sean McAdam and the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
Source: Red Sox last/best on Soto was around $700 million for 15 years," McAdam said.
"According to multiple major league sources, the team’s bidding surpassed $600 million last week and in recent days passed the $700 million threshold — more than the $660 million the team’s owners paid when buying the Sox and 80 percent of NESN in 2001," Speier said.
The end result may not have been what Red Sox fans wanted, but clearly Boston did its part. The Mets have the richest owner in baseball in Steve Cohen and there were reports that he wanted Soto so much that he was going to top the highest offer by roughly $50 million. Cohen and the Mets surely were serious about their pursuit and no other team really can compete with that.
Luckily for Boston, though, there are plenty of other players out there that could help now.
