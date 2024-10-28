Inside The Red Sox

Ex-Red Sox All-Star Linked To Padres On Predicted $42 Million Deal

Could the former Red Sox star join a fellow ex-Boston star in San Diego?

May 24, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Diego Padres hats in the dugout during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
The winter is coming and that means that free agency soon will be here as well.

With free agency quickly approaching, it is easy to get lost and wonder which players could end up being on the move. The 2024 Major League Baseball season is nearing its end, and it will be almost as fun predicting and seeing movement this offseason as the season has been itself.

It should be a wild offseason with plenty of movement, including some former members of the Boston Red Sox. Former Red Sox star Nathan Eovaldi has the chance to become a free agent this winter from the Texas Rangers. If he does so, The Athletic's Jim Bowden mentioned the San Diego Padres as a fit with a predicted $42 million deal.

"Nathan Eovaldi had a 3.80 ERA over 29 starts and recorded 12 wins for the second consecutive season with the Rangers," Bowden said. "He is expected to opt out of his contract, which was set to pay him $20 million in 2025, and instead will receive a $2 million buyout. I think he’ll get a two-year contract in free agency. Every contending team should be interested in him.

"Best team fits: Rangers, Red Sox, (Baltimore Orioles), Padres. Salary comps: Sonny Gray (3 years, $75M); Blake Snell (2 years, $62M); Seth Lugo (3 years, $45M). Contract prediction: two years, $42 million with a team option."

Eovaldi shined once again in 2024, so it wouldn't be shocking to see him get a deal of this nature. Hopefully, the Red Sox give him a call instead of the Padres.

Patrick McAvoy
