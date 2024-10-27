Red Sox Insider Suggests Former Boston Superstar Could Retire Soon
One former member of the Boston Red Sox will hit the open market this winter with an uncertain future.
Former Red Sox star J.D. Martinez spent the 2024 season as a member of the New York Mets. As a member of the Mets, Martinez appeared in 120 games and launched 16 home runs, drove in 69 runs, and slashed .235/.320/.406. Those certainly weren't the numbers Martinez hoped to finish the season with, but he still played a major role with New York.
He wasn't just a solid player but an important voice in the clubhouse who also helped out players with their hitting. Martinez is now 37 years old and will be a free agent this winter, but he was an All-Star in 2023 after hitting 33 home runs and driving in 103 runs with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It's too early to know what his next move will be this winter, but the Boston Globe's Peter Abraham suggested he could retire if he doesn't get the right deal.
"J.D. Martinez will be an interesting free agent," Abraham said. "He is 37 and will be coming off a season that saw him post a .406 slugging percentage, by far his lowest in a full season since 2013, before he changed his entire approach at the plate. But his expected slugging percentage — which is based on the quality of contact — was .484. Martinez has made $154 million and had his first child during the season. He could walk away if the right offer doesn’t come his way, but he could be a good addition for a contender. Maybe he fits a team such as the (Texas Rangers)?"
Martinez seems to have more in the tank, but he is nearing the end of his career. If he wants to continue to play, hopefully, he gets a great opportunity to do so. If he does decide to retire, he had a fantastic career.
