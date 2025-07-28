Red Sox Targeting Cy Young Winner? Insider Says Keep An Eye Out
Could the Boston Red Sox add a former Cy Young Award winner in the coming days?
Recently, there's been plenty of buzz about the possibility of the Red Sox adding another high-end starting pitcher into the mix. It seems like this team is one pitcher away from truly contending in a wide open American League. The team has been open about this idea and reports have surfaced left and right about possible targets.
FanSided's Robert Murray weighed in on Boston on Monday and had an interesting name for the Red Sox to watch: Cleveland Guardians starter Shane Bieber.
"Here's one name I'm keeping my eye on for Boston," Murray said. "And this is me connecting dots. But in the offseason, they were very much in the Shane Bieber market. And they, at one point I thought, it was the day that he signed to go back to Cleveland, I thought he was (going to Boston). And Bieber would make a tremendous amount of sense there in Boston. At one point, I thought he was going to Boston. I'm pretty sure he thought he was going to Boston too and then the Guardians stepped up late and got him"
Bieber hasn't pitched in a big league game this season. He underwent Tommy John surgery after pitching just two games last year. He was heavily tied to Boston during the offseason before signing a deal with Cleveland with a player option for 2026.
He is working his way back, Bieber has made three minor league rehab appearances and has a 1.23 ERA to show for it.
If available, Bieber could be the game-changer Boston needs.
