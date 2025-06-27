Inside The Red Sox

Ex-Red Sox Champion, All-Star Has Chance At MLB Comeback

The former Red Sox is still out there...

Patrick McAvoy

May 26, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Boston Red Sox hat during warmups prior the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
May 26, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Boston Red Sox hat during warmups prior the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

One former member of the Boston Red Sox is surprisingly still out there in free agency and it sounds like he has an opportunity to return to the big leagues.

Former Red Sox slugger, All-Star, and World Series champion JD Martinez is still a free agent after spending the 2024 season with the New York Mets. He hit 16 home runs and drove in 69 runs but didn't sign with a team before the 2025 Major League Baseball season after playing 120 games for New York.

Well, it sounds like he may have a chance at a big league return. The New York Post's Jon Heyman shared that Martinez received a non-guaranteed offer from the Texas Rangers.

"The struggling Rangers made a non-guaranteed offer to J.D. Martinez, who continues to work out in Miami in case the right deal comes along," Heyman said. "Some A’s are less than thrilled with their makeshift Sacramento ballpark. Issues range from the mound to the clubhouse.

"Luis Severino is a trade candidate. His home-road splits (2.27 ERA on the road, 6.79 at home) are instructive. With Paul Skenes and Chris Sale off the market, Freddy Peralta a trade long shot, and Seth Lugo only an outside possibility, Sandy Alcantara might be the only ace traded. He’s been solid four straight starts."

Martinez is one of the most accomplished right-handed hitters of the last 15 years. Even at 37 years old, he can help a team.

More MLB: Red Sox Got Glimpse Into Future Despite Day Off

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News