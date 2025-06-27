Ex-Red Sox Champion, All-Star Has Chance At MLB Comeback
One former member of the Boston Red Sox is surprisingly still out there in free agency and it sounds like he has an opportunity to return to the big leagues.
Former Red Sox slugger, All-Star, and World Series champion JD Martinez is still a free agent after spending the 2024 season with the New York Mets. He hit 16 home runs and drove in 69 runs but didn't sign with a team before the 2025 Major League Baseball season after playing 120 games for New York.
Well, it sounds like he may have a chance at a big league return. The New York Post's Jon Heyman shared that Martinez received a non-guaranteed offer from the Texas Rangers.
"The struggling Rangers made a non-guaranteed offer to J.D. Martinez, who continues to work out in Miami in case the right deal comes along," Heyman said. "Some A’s are less than thrilled with their makeshift Sacramento ballpark. Issues range from the mound to the clubhouse.
"Luis Severino is a trade candidate. His home-road splits (2.27 ERA on the road, 6.79 at home) are instructive. With Paul Skenes and Chris Sale off the market, Freddy Peralta a trade long shot, and Seth Lugo only an outside possibility, Sandy Alcantara might be the only ace traded. He’s been solid four straight starts."
Martinez is one of the most accomplished right-handed hitters of the last 15 years. Even at 37 years old, he can help a team.