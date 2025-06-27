Red Sox Got Glimpse Into Future Despite Day Off
The Boston Red Sox may not have had a game on Thursday, but it was a good day.
Boston got a glimpse into the future. The Triple-A Worcester Red Sox had a game and newly acquired starter Kyle Harrison took the mound for his first appearance in the Boston organization after being acquired in the Rafael Devers blockbuster trade.
On top of this, Kristian Campbell also took the field at first base for Worcester.
Soon enough, Harrison will take the mound at Fenway Park and Campbell likely will get some time at first base when he comes back as well to the big leagues. If Campbell plays first whenever he return to the majors, then Marcelo Mayer can play second base, Trevor Story can play shortstop, and Alex Bregman can play third base when he returns. It would be smooth if Campbell can pick up first base well.
This, arguably, will help to take the team to another level. If Campbell can pick up first base well, then the Red Sox won't have to worry about the position for the rest of the season. Plus, then the team won't have to worry too much about finding space in the infield for Story, Bregman, and Mayer.
Harrison is a guy who could be a solid No. 2 or No. 3 starter for years behind Garrett Crochet if he can live up to the hype. All in all, fans in Worcester got a good glimpse into what Fenway Park could look like soon.
