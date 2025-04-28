Ex-Red Sox Cy Young Winner Mysteriously Losing Mojo; Was 2024 An Outlier?
A former Boston Red Sox ace who broke Red Sox fans’ hearts last season might be on the sudden decline.
One of the best stories in Major League Baseball in 2024 was the rise-from-the-ashes saga of an aging left-handed hurler who ended up winning the National League Comeback Player of the Year and the National League Cy Young Award.
Baseball fans everywhere were inspired by Chris Sale’s success, although Red Sox fans couldn’t help but feel frustrated that Sale became dominant immediately after trading in his Boston uniform for an Atlanta Braves jersey.
Sale’s magic from 2024 hasn’t translated to the current season, however. The southpaw has had a bad month to begin the year, and Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller even included Sale in a new “biggest busts” article released Monday.
“Atlanta's ace still has a lethal slider, already responsible for 25 of his 36 strikeouts with opponents batting .204 against it,” Miller wrote.
“But his four seamer is getting pummeled to the tune of a .429 batting average, while the changeup that decimated right-handed hitters last year (.155 AVG, .191 SLG) might as well be sitting on a tee this year (.350 AVG, .600 SLG).”
“The underlying numbers are respectable, though. The 36-year-old is averaging 4.0 K/BB, and one home run allowed for every seven innings pitched. It also bears mentioning that four of his starts thus far came against the Padres, Dodgers, Phillies and Diamondbacks, which is no joke. And in that most recent start against the D-Backs, he allowed just one run in five innings of work.”
“Nevertheless, through six starts, Sale's best Game Score is a 55. He did better than that in all but seven starts last season.”
Sale entered Monday with a 1-2 record on the season to go along with a 5.40 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched for the Braves.
And while Sale’s momentary fall to mediocrity might have Red Sox fans feeling less bitter about 2024, another ex-Red Sox hurler — Nick Pivetta — is dominating the National League in the way that Sale did last year.
It would be surprising if Sale’s numbers don’t improve as the season progresses. He’s too good of a pitcher to keep struggling like this, although the fastball troubles are something to monitor.
More MLB: Red Sox Newcomer Called MLB's 'Best Defensive' Player At Position By Alex Cora