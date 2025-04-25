Red Sox Witnessing Nightmare Situation With Padres Ace: Chris Sale 2.0?
The Boston Red Sox could have a repeat Chris Sale situation on their hands in 2025.
That is, a Red Sox pitcher has migrated to the National League and suddenly looks poised to win the NL Cy Young.
Sale won the award last season in his first year with the Atlanta Braves after a handful of seasons with the Red Sox, during which Sale was constantly plagued by injuries.
Now, a new ex-Red Sox is looking like one of the best starting pitchers in the NL, this time for the San Diego Padres.
Nick Pivetta has been magnificent so far this season. On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller featured Pivetta in a new piece about the biggest surprises in each division. For the National League Central, Miller focused on Pivetta.
“Biggest Positive Surprise: Nick Pivetta for NL Cy Young,” Miller wrote.
“Throughout his eight years with Philadelphia and Boston, Nick Pivetta was...serviceable.”
“Of the 27 pitchers to log at least 1,000 innings pitched from 2017-24, his 4.76 ERA was the worst, as he was north of 4.00 in each of those seasons. And of his 178 games started, he went at least seven scoreless innings nine times, never once accomplishing the feat more than twice in a single season.”
“So, Pivetta has naturally logged seven scoreless innings in three of his first five starts with the Padres, boasting a 1.20 ERA and an NL-best 0.77 WHIP for the year. Aside from Fernando Tatis Jr., he has been the biggest reason why the Padres entered Wednesday tied with the Mets for the best record in baseball.”
With Pivetta dealing like never before in his career, the Red Sox are probably wishing he was still wearing a Boston uniform. Ultimately, the Red Sox did all they could to retain Pivetta by offering him a qualifying offer this past offseason, but Pivetta turned down the offer, and the rest could be history.
