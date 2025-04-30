Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Called 'Breakout Ace' After Boston Exit
The Boston Red Sox made a surprising decision this past offseason but it's starting to make the team look even better.
When teams had to make decisions about the qualifying offer, the Red Sox made a then-shocking decision to offer it to Nick Pivetta. He made just $7.5 million last year but if he had accepted the offer would've gotten paid over $21 million in 2024. He declined it and eventually landed a four-year, $55 million deal with the San Diego Padres. The Red Sox got draft compensation in return and Pivetta got a long-term deal.
The Red Sox already looked smart for getting the draft compensation in return for him. But, now they look even smarter for making the offer. Clearly, they saw something in him and he's been one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 MLB season overall this season. He has made six starts so far for the Padres and has a 1.78 ERA and 39-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 35 1/3 innings pitched. He's leading the league with five wins and clearly has outperformed his deal already -- at least in this small sample.
He's been so good that ESPN's Jeff Passan had him listed on his list of five "breakout aces" this season.
"Nick Pivetta, RHP, San Diego Padres: The 32-year-old Pivetta has spent upward of a decade tantalizing evaluators with his stuff and always found himself done in by the home run ball," Passan said. "In 35 1/3 innings this season, he has given up two homers, and three of his six outings ended after seven shutout innings. The best part of Pivetta's game: He's getting tremendous amounts of in-zone swing-and-miss, a testament to the quality of his stuff."
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Avoid Cutting Ties With Gold Glove Winner