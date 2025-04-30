Red Sox Predicted To Avoid Cutting Ties With Gold Glove Winner
The Boston Red Sox are pretty loaded with talent on paper right now.
Boston is tied for the second-most wins in the American League right now at 17 behind the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers at 18. The Red Sox haven't come close to hitting their stride yet, though, and will get another big reinforcement back on Wednesday with Lucas Giolito set to make his team debut.
The Red Sox have some pretty high expectations this year and unsurprisingly this has led to a lot of speculation about potential pieces the team could bring in. One popular name that has been floated is Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara, but we're at a time in the year when pretty much every big-name player who could be available has their name tossed around. There isn't much substance to anything regarding trades at this time. It's still too early.
There has been speculation left and right about what the team could do. For example, Heavy.com's Jay Pritchard made a list of three players "likely" to be traded and three that are "too valuable" to move.
On the side of "too valuable to move," Pritchard mentioned outfielder Wilyer Abreu among others.
"Wilyer Abreu, OF," Pritchard said. "Had you asked before the season, Abreu might’ve been packing. But after showing real flashes of being a long-term piece (even through his current slump), he’s climbed into the “keep” category, even with Roman Anthony lurking in Triple-A. Abreu’s lefty bat and defensive versatility are too valuable right now, especially with Boston looking for internal solutions instead of patchwork fixes."
Throughout the offseason, Abreu was one of the team's most talked about potential trade candidates. Boston clearly didn't move him, though. He won a Gold Glove Award last year as a rookie and has been even better this year. This seems like a pretty fair idea by Pritchard.
More MLB: Red Sox Lost Star Doesn’t Sound Anywhere Near Return