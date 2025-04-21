Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Earns Last-Second Call-Up To Face Off Against Boston
The Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox were all set to begin the final installment of their season series, when one final wrinkle was added to the equation.
It's been a disappointing performance for the Red Sox against Chicago thus far. They've split their six games evenly, including an 8-4 White Sox comeback win on Sunday to even the score. Meanwhile, the five-win White Sox have gone 2-13 against all other opponents so far this season.
Meanwhile, as the teams were getting set for an 11:10 a.m. EST first pitch due to the Patriots Day celebration and the Boston Marathon, a former Red Sox fan favorite returned to Fenway Park in the unlikeliest of fashions.
Former Red Sox first baseman/utility player Bobby Dalbec found himself designated for assignment last season, and elected free agency at the end of the year. He signed a minor-league deal with the Chicago White Sox in the offseason, and though he didn't make the roster out of spring training, he's on it now.
Before Monday's game, the White Sox announced that Dalbec had been recalled from Triple-A. Ironically, his spot opened up because Chase Meidroth a former Red Sox prospect and teammate of Dalbec's at Triple-A Worcester for much of last season, went on the injured list with thumb inflammation.
Dalbec, 29, started his Red Sox career on fire with eight home runs in only 23 games as a rookie in 2020. But he aged in reverse from there; his OPS figures with the Red Sox were .792 in 2021, .652 in 2022, .570 in 2023, and .410 in 2024.
It will surprise few Red Sox fans to learn that Dalbec was raking in Triple-A Charlotte before the White Sox called him up, hitting .326 with four home runs in 12 games. He's now got 141 minor league homers to his name, including a whopping 33 in just 97 games with Worcester in 2023.
While Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for the White Sox, there's certainly a chance the Red Sox could see him later in the game as a pinch-hitter. Oh, what a twist of the knife it would be if a clutch hit from Dalbec cost the Red Sox the season series against the American League's worst team.
