Red Sox-Mariners Trade Idea Sends Red-Hot 24-Year-Old Slugger To Seattle
The positional logjam for the Boston Red Sox extends all the way to the Triple-A roster.
It's a good problem to have in theory, but the Red Sox have about 16 capable major league hitters duking it out for 13 roster spots. They've got young players who probably should be getting full-time reps at the major league level who aren't even on the active roster.
Second baseman Vaughn Grissom is in perhaps the most difficult spot of anyone. A year after being acquired in a one-for-one swap with Cy Young winner Chris Sale, Grissom lost the starting job in spring training to rookie sensation Kristian Campbell.
With Campbell, Triston Casas, Trevor Story, and Alex Bregman making up the Red Sox infield, it's hard to see where Grissom fits into the picture any time soon. But he's also off to a fantastic start to the season in Triple-A, batting .333 with a .569 slugging percentage through 17 games.
On Saturday, Brady Farkas of Seattle Mariners on SI proposed that the Mariners could jump at the chance to acquire Grissom in a trade, since he's so heavily boxed out of the picture in Boston.
"Because he's buried, (Grissom) likely wouldn't cost much for the Mariners to get," Farkas wrote. "If you're worried about him blocking Cole Young at second base, perhaps Young will become the answer at shortstop in the future with JP Crawford's deal up after 2026.
"The Mariners also have needed help at designated hitter for years, so there's additional ways to get guys like Grissom in the lineup. The Mariners and Red Sox will play each other next Tuesday through Thursday, and perhaps Justin Hollander can pull Craig Breslow aside for this necessary chat."
Seattle's need for offense has been well-documented for years now, and they've been frequently connected to Boston as potential trade partners. But the two sides have yet to make a deal of any consequence.
Could Grissom be on the move? Possibly, but the Red Sox won't sell high unless they think they're getting a player back (likely a pitcher) who can impact their season.
