Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Is 'Tradeable;' Should Boston Reunite At Deadline?
If the Boston Red Sox can continue making up some ground in the stands, they could end up being buyers at the upcoming trade deadline.
Boston already has been mentioned in trade rumors on numerous occasions, but most of the chatter has been about a possible sell-off. Things don't seem to be trending in that direction anymore, though. Boston has been red-hot in June and now is a 1/2 game out of an American League Wild Card spot.
If the Red Sox can continue to play as they have lately and continue to get healthier, they could make some noise this summer.
Boston already has surprised some people and if it could add a little more pop to the lineup at the deadline it could get even better. An old friend could make sense as a reunion candidate to help out with this issue.
Former Red Sox fan-favorite Justin Turner currently plays for the Toronto Blue Jays but he could get moved. Toronto seems to be nearing a rebuild and Turner is "tradeable," according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"(Bo Bichette) has more value now to the (Los Angeles Dodgers); (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) to the (Seattle Mariners), (Houston Astros), (Pittsburgh Pirates) and others. Free agent to be Yusei Kikuchi is probably a more likely trade candidate, along with Yimi Garcia. And rival teams would love to see Chris Bassitt out there, too. If they pay deals down, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Kevin Kiermaier, and Justin Turner are tradeable, too."
Turner shined last season with Boston but hasn't been as successful this year. While this is the case, he could provide the Red Sox with a much-needed right-handed bat if the Red Sox and Blue Jays could come together on a deal.
Why not consider a deal at this point?
