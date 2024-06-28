Ex-Red Sox Top Prospect, Fireballer Available; Could Boston Reunite Soon?
The Boston Red Sox certainly look like a team that can make it back to the postseason in 2024.
Boston entered the season with low expectations after a dismal end to the 2023 season and has been able to exceed them already. The Red Sox truly look like a playoff team despite a plethora of high-impact injuries.
The Red Sox are in a good spot and should be considering ways to add this summer. Boston's bullpen has been strong this season and it should get even better with Liam Hendriks nearing his season debut.
Boston should be looking for other ways to help the bullpen too, though. One player who could help is Chicago White Sox hurler Michael Kopech. The former Boston top prospect reportedly could be available, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
Chicago is nearing a firesale and Boston should be in the market for a reunion. Kopech's numbers don't jump off the page this season, but he has one of the best fastballs in baseball, and pairing him with pitching coach Andrew Bailey could be a game-changer.
Kopech has the tools to be an extremely successful hurler but clearly needs to be molded. Bailey could help with that.
Plus, Kopech has experience in the bullpen as well as the starting rotation. Many have speculated that Boston could use another starter. If the Red Sox were to acquire Kopech and weren't comfortable with him in the bullpen, maybe they could move him back to the rotation.
He is under team control in 2025 and likely wouldn't cost too much because his numbers aren't great. Why not take a chance on him?
