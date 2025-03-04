Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Sheds Light On Boston’s Offseason Pursuit
The Boston Red Sox entered the offseason looking to add some right-handed pop to the middle of the order.
Boston ended up striking gold by bringing Alex Bregman to town right around the time Spring Training kicked off. The Red Sox’s lineup was lefty-heavy last year thanks in large part to a plethora of injuries. They did some have some talent from the right side of the plate shine, like Tyler O’Neill.
He was acquired by Boston before the 2024 season and he ended up crushing 31 home runs and driving in 61 runs with the Red Sox.
There was some chatter about the possibility of a reunion with him this past offseason and he talked about the team’s pursuit of him, as transcribed by the Boston Globe's Peter Abraham and Alex Speier.
"I’m very thankful that I signed ahead of my market,” O’Neill said. “Obviously myself and a lot of guys were waiting for (Juan) Soto to go, and that was holding up everything. But the Orioles came to me before that. It was a strong offer; it was within our ballpark. They gave me multiple years and I’m really happy with where I’m at."
O'Neill noted that the Red Sox were involved early, but the two sides obviously didn't work out a deal.
O’Neill ended up landing a three-year, $49.5 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles. It seems like things worked out for both sides with O’Neill cashing in with a contender and the Red Sox landing Bregman to help balance the lineup.
