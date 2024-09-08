Inside The Red Sox

Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Slugger DFA'd After Tumultuous Stint With Boston

The former Red Sox slugger now is available to other clubs

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox certainly are busy right now.

Boston is attempting to gain some ground in the American League Wild Card standings and in response has altered the roster in the last few days. The Red Sox activated star shortstop Trevor Story from the Injured List on Saturday and now are calling up pitcher Richard Fitts to the big league roster.

In response, the Red Sox designated former top prospect Bobby Dalbec for assignment, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.

"The Red Sox have designated Bobby Dalbec for assignment," Murray said.

Dalbec was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Red Sox and shot up the team's farm system. He quickly developed into a top prospect and seemed like he was going to be the team's first baseman of the future.

He made his big league debut in 2020 and showed some promise. In 2021, he launched 25 home runs and drove in 78 runs. Since then, he hasn't had a consistent opportunity at the big league level and has spent most of the time with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.

Hopefully, he will be able to find a new opportunity in the near future. He is just 29 years old and certainly still can be a productive big league player. Things just didn't work out with Boston, but that doesn't mean they can't with another club. Don't be surprised if he ends up finding a new home soon.

More MLB: Red Sox Listed Among Favorites For Ace In Possible Blockbuster Signing

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News