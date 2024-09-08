Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Slugger DFA'd After Tumultuous Stint With Boston
The Boston Red Sox certainly are busy right now.
Boston is attempting to gain some ground in the American League Wild Card standings and in response has altered the roster in the last few days. The Red Sox activated star shortstop Trevor Story from the Injured List on Saturday and now are calling up pitcher Richard Fitts to the big league roster.
In response, the Red Sox designated former top prospect Bobby Dalbec for assignment, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"The Red Sox have designated Bobby Dalbec for assignment," Murray said.
Dalbec was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Red Sox and shot up the team's farm system. He quickly developed into a top prospect and seemed like he was going to be the team's first baseman of the future.
He made his big league debut in 2020 and showed some promise. In 2021, he launched 25 home runs and drove in 78 runs. Since then, he hasn't had a consistent opportunity at the big league level and has spent most of the time with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
Hopefully, he will be able to find a new opportunity in the near future. He is just 29 years old and certainly still can be a productive big league player. Things just didn't work out with Boston, but that doesn't mean they can't with another club. Don't be surprised if he ends up finding a new home soon.
