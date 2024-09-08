Red Sox Listed Among Favorites For Ace In Possible Blockbuster Signing
If the Boston Red Sox could make an addition to the starting rotation this winter, there's a chance they could be contenders in the American League in 2025.
Boston is in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot right now but should be even better next year as its young players get another year under their belt. The Red Sox have overachieved this season and have shown that they aren't far from contention.
Adding another top-of-the-rotation starter certainly should be the team's priority and one player who was mentioned as an option is Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes by Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer.
"Boston Red Sox," Rymer said. "Record: 72-70, 3rd in (American League East). 2024 SP WAR: 8.7 (12th). The Red Sox are the team that should sign Burnes, and they can look back to the David Price signing for encouragement that such a risk could ultimately pay off. Alas, the organization is more frugal and more protective of draft picks than it used to be."
Burnes is among the top pitchers in baseball and Rymer listed the Red Sox as the sixth-most likely landing spot for him. He already has one Cy Young Award under his belt and that type of success could help take Boston's rotation and team to another level overall.
He likely will be the most expensive pitcher in free agency this winter, but Boston should be in on him and do everything possible to get a deal done.
