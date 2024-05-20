Ex-Red Sox Hurler Reportedly Arrested In Child Sex Solicitation Sting

CHILD PREDATOR OPERATION: 27 men thought they were chatting online with underage girls. Instead, they were talking to our detectives. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, along with our local, state, and federal partners with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrested the suspects during the 5-day Operation Valiant Knights. These men face a long list of felonies including solicitation of a child and human trafficking. JSO and our partners go to great lengths to keep children safe, and we will continue to conduct operations like this. To watch the full briefing conducted by Sheriff T.K. Waters , go to https://youtube.com/live/Zu8Gaxpphkc #JSO #ChildPredatorSting #HumanTrafficking