Ex-Red Sox Hurler Reportedly Arrested In Child Sex Solicitation Sting
A former member of the Boston Red Sox is facing some serious allegations after a sting operation led to the reliever's reported arrest along with 26 others.
"A former Boston Red Sox pitcher is one of more than two dozen men recently arrested in a child sex solicitation sting, police in Florida announced Monday," NBC Boston's Ashley Klein wrote. "Austin Dean Maddox was arrested April 28 on four felony charges, according to inmate records: traveling to meet after using a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child; soliciting a child by computer; unlawful use of a communication device; and producing or promoting a performance that includes sexual performance by a child."
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released a video containing both footage of the arrests as well as some narrative background regarding the operation -- watch at your own discretion.
Maddox spent his entire professional career with the Red Sox -- though his big-league tenure was nothing more than a cup of coffee.
The 33-year-old posted a 0.52 ERA with a 14-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .200 batting average against and 0.86 WHIP in 17 1/3 innings for Boston in 2017.
After appearing to be a star in the making, the right-hander battled shoulder inflammation in spring training the following season. Maddox eventually came off the injured list to throw 7 2/3 innings in rehab games -- the last time he would throw a baseball at the MLB or MiLB level in his career.
The shoulder issues continued, and forced him to have season-ending surgery in 2018 and he was never able to return to form after the fact. He retired prior to the 2020 season. His story has been peculiar for years but his arrest certainly was an unexpected twist.
