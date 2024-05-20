Red Sox Reportedly Spoke To Rising Star About Contract Extension This Spring
The Boston Red Sox already have locked two core pieces up with long-term contract extensions but it sounds like the team attempted to get more deals done.
Boston signed starting pitcher Brayan Bello and outfielder/shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela to contract extensions this spring but they aren't the only young players who discussed a deal with the club. The Red Sox reportedly discussed a long-term extension with fellow starter Tanner Houck, as well, but were unable to come to terms on a deal, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Houck isn’t slated to leave Boston anytime soon, as he isn’t even eligible for arbitration yet and isn’t projected to become a free agent until after 2027," Cotillo said. "Still, talk about a potential contract extension has grown louder since chief baseball officer Craig Breslow handed out deals to two other young pieces in Brayan Bello and Ceddanne Rafaela.
"Houck was another player the Red Sox spoke to during spring training but things never got close. Considering how well he has pitched so far this year — the righty owns a 2.17 ERA and 2.23 FIP through his first nine starts — holding off on putting pen to paper looks like a good decision for Houck, who would see his value dramatically increase with a complete, strong season in the rotation."
The young righty has been one of the top pitchers in the American League so far this season and if he can keep it up, should be a fixture in the Red Sox's rotation for years to come. The fact that Boston even has had initial talks about an extension is a positive sign that the partnership could continue for many years to come.
