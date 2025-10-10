Ex-Red Sox Journeyman Cuts Ties With Twins After 14th MLB Season
You'd be forgiven if you forgot Erasmo Ramírez ever pitched for the Boston Red Sox.
The 35-year-old Ramírez spent the full 2019 season in the Red Sox organization after signing a minor-league contract and being assigned to Triple-A Pawtucket. But he spent just three days on the active roster and pitched in just one game, despite pitching at least six times in every other major league season since 2012.
All these years later, Ramírez has continued to float around the majors, and this season, he got into nine games in August for the rebuilding Minnesota Twins. But once again, the journeyman hurler will be on the move this winter.
Erasmo Ramírez elects free agency
On Thursday, Ramírez elected free agency after finishing out the season with the Twins' Triple-A team in St. Paul, according to the transactions log on his official MLB.com roster page. He was outrighted off the 40-man roster in August, making him eligible to hit free agency before those who finished the season holding one of those 40 spots.
The Red Sox didn't face Ramírez this season, as he was called up just after Boston left town at the end of July. After dropping their home series against the Red Sox, the Twins sold off 11 players at the deadline, including big names with multiple years of control like Carlos Correa, Jhoan Durán, and Griffin Jax.
That enabled Ramírez to pitch nine times in August, and he did so to the tune of a 2.45 ERA in 11 innings. Still, he found himself designated for assignment on Aug. 24.
Coming off a World Series win in 2019, the Red Sox didn't seem to have much use for Ramirez in their quest to repeat. But it's a testament to his resolve that he's appeared in the big leagues every season from that point forward, moving on to pitch for the New York Mets, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, and Twins.
And while it's not exactly easy to forecast a minor-league signing at this early point in the offseason, there's always a chance the Red Sox could be the team Ramírez lands with if someone in the front office likes a data point on his resume.
