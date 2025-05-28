Roman Anthony Could Join Red Sox Sooner Than Expected
The Boston Red Sox are in a rut right now and suffered yet another heart breaker on Tuesday night.
Boston held a 1-0 lead going into the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers but Aroldis Chapman suffered a blown save and then Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich walked it off in the 10th inning with a grand slam.
Things aren’t going well for Boston at all right now. The Red Sox are three games below .500 and Boston is in fourth place in the American League East behind the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and Toronto Blue Jays. Boston is just a 1 1/2 games out of second place, but is 8 1/2 games out of first place.
Over the last few days there’s been buzz about how the Red Sox need a spark and Roman Anthony unsurprisingly has been brought up.
It’s unknown when the team ultimately will make that call, but MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo shared that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Boston was days away from the decision on "Foul Territory."
"At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s any day," Cotillo said. "He has nothing left to prove in the minors. It’s just, they have (Jarren) Duran, they have (Wilyer) Abreu, they have (Ceddanne) Rafaela. They have (Rafael) Devers getting DH at-bats every day. It’s tough to find a place to put him. I think if they get creative with Rafaela and do something they don’t want to do — mix him into the infield mix as a super-utility guy — maybe that clears the path. A couple more losses, that spark, that urgency comes even more into play."
Is the Anthony era about to begin?
