Red Sox Are 'Team To Watch' For Available All-Star Pitcher, Per Insider
Could the Boston Red Sox make another addition over the next few days?
It shouldn't be ruled out at this point.
Boston is fighting for its life in the American League Wild Card race right now and is 3 1/2 games out of a spot. The Red Sox have had a roller coaster of the second half of the season and one of the reasons for the team's struggles has been the bullpen.
The Red Sox's bullpen currently ranks 26th in Major League Baseball in ERA at 4.42. Boston's bullpen needs a boost and one All-Star surprisingly became available recently. The San Francisco Giants placed pitcher Taylor Rogers on waivers recently despite sporting an impressive 2.45 ERA in 54 appearances.
It's unclear where he will land, but ESPN's Buster Olney called the Red Sox a "team to watch" for the veteran lefty.
"Two teams interesting to watch in the Taylor Rogers waiver claim: the Mets and Red Sox," Olney said. "Boston could pass because it has Liam Hendriks on the way back, but the (New York Mets) could use the help and block other contenders -- and would have a player for their bullpen in '25. Rogers is owed $12m for next season."
If the Red Sox could land Rogers, he could give them a significant boost. The Red Sox don't have much left-handed depth in the bullpen right now. Rogers would help fix that and has a career 3.36 ERA in nine seasons.
