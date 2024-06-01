Red Sox Breakout Star Could Return Next Week To Give Significant Boost
The Boston Red Sox's offense has taken a serious hit lately due to injuries but they may get an important piece back as soon as next week.
Boston currently is without the services of outfielder Tyler O'Neill who is dealing with a knee injury. O'Neill recently was placed on the Injured List but it seems like it could be a short stay and he could return as soon as Wednesday, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"O’Neill got a Cortisone shot (Thursday) and hopes to be back when eligible Wednesday," Cotillo said.
If O'Neill actually can return on Wednesday, he should give the Red Sox a much-needed power boost in the middle of the lineup. At one point, O'Neill was one of the hottest hitters in all of baseball but cooled off before being placed on the Injured List.
There have been rumblings that he was dealing with the knee injury for a little bit before actually being placed on the Injured List which could explain his recent slump. If he is fully ready to go on Wednesday that also hopefully will be a sign that he will be able to bounce back soon after.
O'Neill arguably has been Boston's best power-hitter so far this season and leads the team with 11 home runs even with his stint on the Injured List.
Boston's starting rotation arguably has been the best in baseball and has been able to keep the team in games despite heavy injuries. The Red Sox will need the offense to pick up if they want to compete for a postseason spot and O'Neill's return certainly could help.
