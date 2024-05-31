Mets Reportedly Could Deal Veteran Hurler; Red Sox Are Logical Trade Partner
The Boston Red Sox are in an interesting spot.
Boston currently is one game under .500 at 28-29 but fans still should have some hope. The Red Sox have floated around .500 this season but they haven't been at full strength at any point yet this season.
The Red Sox should start to get reinforcements back soon, though, as both Masataka Yoshida and Triston Casas have been making great progress in their injury recoveries.
While this is the case, the rotation could use a boost with Garrett Whitlock expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing elbow surgery.
It's uncertain at this point what Boston will do, but if it is in contention for a postseason spot this summer one player who could make sense is New York Mets starter Sean Manaea.
New York has had a rough season to this point and the New York Post's Jon Heyman said that Manaea is the third most likely Met to be traded ahead of the deadline if they end up selling.
Manaea has been great so far this season and has a 3.16 ERA and 47-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio so far this season for New York in 51 1/3 innings pitched. Plus, he has a player's option in his deal so there is a chance that Boston could have him for the 2025 season as well -- although that wouldn't be guaranteed.
The 32-year-old has been great so far this season and could fill in for Whitlock in a major way and give the Red Sox a better chance to land a playoff spot.
More MLB: Red Sox Could Get Reinforcements Soon As Slugger Reached Important Milestone