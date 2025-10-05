Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Cuts Ties With Mariners After Disappointing Stint
The Boston Red Sox found a pretty consistent bullpen mix this season, but there was a time not long ago when they were cycling through arms at a rapid pace.
The 2023 season was one many Red Sox fans would like to forget, but those who were locked into every game will remember Joe Jacques, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound left-handed reliever who made 23 appearances to the tune of a 5.06 ERA for that squad.
Jacques has since bounced around to three teams, and at the end of the season, he was outrighted off the 40-man roster by the playoff-bound Seattle Mariners. That prompted the 30-year-old to leave the organization in search of better opportunities.
Jacques elects free agency
According to his official roster page, Jacques elected free agency on Wednesday. He was designated for assignment on Sept. 3. Worse still, he never appeared in the majors this season, for either the Mariners or the Los Angeles Dodgers (who traded him in June).
Seattle never tried out Jacques in the majors, so although he was eligible for the playoff roster, there was little to no chance he would participate in the postseason.
In Boston, Jacques provided some valuable depth during that 2023 season, which ended with a 78-84 record. He threw 39 innings for Triple-A Worcester to the tune of a 2.54 ERA, which helped earn him a waiver claim from Arizona the following April.
Last season was Jacques' last stint in the majors, as he allowed three runs in three innings for the Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks. He also put up a 6.02 ERA in Triple-A this season, so it could be hard to find a new club willing to take a chance on a bounce-back.
And of all teams, the Red Sox would likely be one of the last teams interested in Jacques, considering the fact that their bullpen is already overstocked with southpaws.
Jacques can now sign a minor-league deal with any club, but it remains to be seen whether that next opportunity will come.
