Ex-Red Sox Star Predicted To Sign $42 Million Deal With Rangers
It's going to be an exciting few months.
The World Series just ended this week with the Los Angeles Dodgers taking down the New York Yankees. Now that the 2024 season officially is behind us, the focus now will turn to 2025. There are a few months to go until pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training. Before that, there will be a flurry of moves across the league with plenty of star power available through free agency and trades.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden put together a list of 25 predictions for the offseason and predicted that former Boston Red Sox star Nathan Eovaldi will end up re-signing with the Texas Rangers this winter on a $42 million deal.
"The Rangers re-sign righty Nathan Eovaldi (two-year, $42 million deal with a club option) and land reliever Carlos Estévez (three years, $33 million) in free agency," Bowden said.
Eovaldi spent the last two seasons with the Rangers and earned an All-Star nod and won a World Series in 2023. He shined once again in 2024 with a 3.80 ERA across 29 starts for Texas. It's expected that he will hit free agency and will be highly sought-after.
It could make some sense for the Red Sox to give Eovaldi a call and see if they could bring him back to town. While this is the case, Bowden seems to think that he will not be leaving Texas but instead signing a more lucrative deal.
Keep an eye on him this winter, but don't be shocked if he re-signs with Texas.
