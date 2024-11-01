Red Sox Expected To 'Check In' On Yankees Star About Mega Deal
The Major League Baseball offseason is here and it's time for the Boston Red Sox to get busy.
The offseason is here and there already have been a few moves made. It seems a little early for that, but moves have begun. Mostly options have been picked up or declined, but the Los Angeles Angels also acquired All-Star slugger Jorge Soler in a trade with the Atlanta Braves.
Soon enough, the offseason will be in full swing. Boston is expected to be aggressive and even will "check in" with New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto about the possibility of joining the Red Sox, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"While the Yankees are the highest-revenue team in at least their league, the improving, crosstown (New York Mets), with MLB’s wealthiest owner, Steve Cohen, who’s expected to go for Soto, and the well-run (Los Angeles Dodgers), whose financial condition improved with the revenue-generating (Shohei Ohtani) deal, have the wherewithal, too," Heyman said. " Big-market teams like the (San Francisco Giants), (Toronto Blue Jays) and Red Sox are expected to check in, and word shockingly is two small-market teams already have.
"Some are selling Soto on being their franchise guy as compared to with the Yankees, where it’ll be (Aaron Judge’s) team foreseeably, or the Dodgers (Ohtani’s team). But there’s no belief this matters to Soto."
Soto is expected to get a contract this offseason worth somewhere around $500 or $600 million. A deal would be expensive for Boston, but it would be a game-changer.
