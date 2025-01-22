Ex-Red Sox Starter Reportedly Signs With Cubs On Minor League Deal
A former Boston Red Sox starting catcher will have to work his way back to the major leagues in Spring Training this season.
The Red Sox acquired Reese McGuire in a 2022 trade that sent relief pitcher Jake Diekman to the Chicago White Sox. He assumed starting duties for much of the second half of that season and wound up playing in 161 games for the Red Sox during his three-year tenure.
However, McGuire was designated for assignment in July when the Red Sox traded for catcher Danny Jansen, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Rays. He cleared waivers and the Red Sox outrighted him to Triple-A for the rest of the season, after which he elected free agency.
On Wednesday, McGuire reportedly reached an agreement with the Chicago Cubs on a minor-league contract with an invite to major league Spring Training. There' he will try to make the Cubs' roster out of camp, though the odds wouldn't appear to be stacked in his favor.
Just Baseball's Aram Leighton was the first to break the news of the signing.
McGuire slashed a paltry .209/.280/.295 for the Red Sox in 2024, ceding the vast majority of starts at catcher to Connor Wong before he was let go. He has a .252/.300/.364 slash line in his seven-year career, having played for three teams.
The 29-year-old McGuire was selected in the first round of the 2013 Major League Baseball Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. That same year, Aaron Judge was selected 18 picks after McGuire.
Wong looks to be the Red Sox's primary starting catcher heading into the 2024 season, after top prospect Kyle Teel was traded in the Garrett Crochet deal. The Red Sox also have Carlos Narvaez and Blake Sabol, both trade acquisitions, as potential backups.
