Red Sox Loosely Linked To 11-Year Veteran In Free Agency: 'Impact Reliever'
The Boston Red Sox haven't made much progress in free agency of late, and time is starting to run short.
As January quickly gives way to February, the Red Sox would love to know who will be on their roster when they report to Spring Training next month. But only the starting rotation looks like a finished product, while the bullpen still leaves something to be desired.
In recent days, though, the Red Sox have been outshined in the relief pitching market. They were known to be in contact with Tanner Scott, who signed a $72 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the same team nabbed Kirby Yates, who could have been a solid target as well.
There are still lots of veterans lurking in free agency, though. Who might the Red Sox realistically be able to land?
Recently, NESN's Gio Rivera named lefty Andrew Chafin, an 11-year veteran who spent the 2024 season with the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers, as a possible "impact reliever" for the Red Sox to sign this winter in the post-Scott market.
"The 34-year-old mullet-rocking reliever recorded a 3.51 ERA in 62 appearances last season amid a split campaign with the Detroit Tigers and Rangers," Rivera wrote. "(He) is among the most durable workhorses left on the market and would fit in with the locker room Boston is aiming to establish."
Chafin signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract last winter, and Spotrac currently projects him at exactly the same market value. Any team could fit that number under their payroll, and if the Red Sox were to add a big-name signing (say, Alex Bregman) on top of Chafin, they'd still be under the first competitive balance tax threshold.
This wouldn't be a splashy acquisition by any means, and it could even anger some fans who were hoping for Scott or Yates instead. But Chafin has had dominant stretches in his career, and if he could muster one more in Boston, the Red Sox would be glad they took a flier on him.
More MLB: Red Sox's Craig Breslow Dishes On Garrett Crochet Extension Talks: 'Will Pick Up'