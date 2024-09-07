Ex-Red Sox Superstar Has Award 'In The Bag' Showing Trade Failed In 2024
The Boston Red Sox swung a major trade this past offseason.
Boston traded longtime ace Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves for infielder Vaughn Grissom after an injury-plagued few seasons. Sale at one point was one of the best pitchers in baseball as a member of the Red Sox, but he didn't look like himself over the last four seasons.
It's not surprising that Boston traded him and landing Grissom was a great pickup. Boston has had problems at second base and Grissom certainly can help fix that for the foreseeable future. The trade unfortunately hasn't worked out this season with Grissom injured, but that doesn't mean that he won't have a big impact next season.
On the flip side, Sale has completely regained his ace form. He's healthy and now has the National League Cy Young Award "in the bag," according to CBS Sports' Matt Snyder.
"Chris Sale has this in the bag," Snyder said. "He leads in wins, ERA, strikeouts, ERA+, and WAR. He's second in WHIP. He's sixth in innings but it isn't a vast gap. Does this sound familiar to Skubal's case? No closer is breathing down Sale's neck, though Zack Wheeler is close enough to make a run. "
If and when Sale wins the award after the season, it will be his first Cy Young Award. Unfortunately, it isn't as a member of the Red Sox. The trade certainly still can work out for Boston. Grissom has a very bright future. It just stings this season.
